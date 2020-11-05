DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,691 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of B2Gold worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,986,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,620,000 after acquiring an additional 186,478 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 8.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,598,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after buying an additional 883,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,998,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,820,000 after buying an additional 2,850,054 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 11.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,716,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,525,000 after purchasing an additional 607,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 173.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,243,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,814 shares during the period.

BTG stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

