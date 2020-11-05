DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.46.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,465,333 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $483.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.45 and a 200 day moving average of $290.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $484.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

