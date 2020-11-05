DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,439 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after acquiring an additional 988,970 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,714,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,895,000 after acquiring an additional 589,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -158.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $32,613.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,837 shares of company stock worth $4,188,341. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

