Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,026,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after buying an additional 3,217,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,086,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 386,086 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $145,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,771.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,167. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $198.74 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.27 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.34.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

