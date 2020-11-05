DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of MSA Safety worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in MSA Safety by 12.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,211,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,333,000 after buying an additional 252,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 3.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,527,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after buying an additional 47,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4,395.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 218,890 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 46.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58,769 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $6,687,945.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $1,438,519.71. Insiders have sold 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSA opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $147.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

