DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 220,919 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sirius XM by 113.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sirius XM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,875,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 134,721 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

