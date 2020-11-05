DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 49,791 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,791 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period.

Shares of WTRG opened at $41.19 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

