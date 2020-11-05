DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 274.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 1.47% of Amalgamated Bank worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth about $1,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 60,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,727 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

