DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2,222.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.