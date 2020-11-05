Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 332.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 245,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $217.32 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.96.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

