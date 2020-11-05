DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,795 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in MetLife by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 172,093 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

