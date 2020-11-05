DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $225.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $329.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.96 and its 200 day moving average is $225.59.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.29.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

