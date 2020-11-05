DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 20,603 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,603 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,938,000 after buying an additional 443,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 89.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 207,170 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Shares of BMO opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.