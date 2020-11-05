DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $328.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

