DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 12,699 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 178.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 268.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INVH stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

