DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.78 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after acquiring an additional 447,454 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. TheStreet upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

