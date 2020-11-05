DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 15,436 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,436 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 352.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,154,000 after purchasing an additional 620,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,409,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,821,000 after purchasing an additional 129,492 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

SYY stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.45. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

