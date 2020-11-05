DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,061,000 after buying an additional 168,837 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 88,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $117.35 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $120.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average is $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

