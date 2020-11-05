DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 62,600 Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the first quarter worth about $188,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Immunomedics by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,381,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Immunomedics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. Immunomedics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. It develops sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.