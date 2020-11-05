Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 113.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,483 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,468,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 53.7% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 890,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,327,000 after buying an additional 311,157 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 254.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 454,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 68,160 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.63. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

