DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,855 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 186,051 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FCX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

