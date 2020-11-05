Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,680 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TFSL shares. BidaskClub raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

TFS Financial stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.