Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 179 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George acquired 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

