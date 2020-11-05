Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,190,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 825,805 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,880,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Under Armour by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UA. 140166 raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

