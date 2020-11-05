Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Marathon Oil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 63,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Marathon Oil by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 51,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 13.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 16.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 261,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 952.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 426,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 386,282 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

