Jason A. Gottlieb Sells 10,000 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stock

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:APAM opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 189.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.37%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 193.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

