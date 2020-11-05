El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOCO. BidaskClub raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of LOCO opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $545.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 178.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

