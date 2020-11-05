TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Nov 5th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:TC opened at $3.21 on Monday. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $63.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.04.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 51.28% and a negative net margin of 55.17%.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

