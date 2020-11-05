Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $31.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

SNV opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

