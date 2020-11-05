Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Raised to $1.30 at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $1.20 to $1.30 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $0.85 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.25 to $1.45 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CPPMF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

