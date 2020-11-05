$1.10 EPS Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $28.71 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 290,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

