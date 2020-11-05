B. Riley Increases Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $101.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LITE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE stock opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. Lumentum has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel F. Thomas sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $1,148,292.90. Insiders have sold a total of 73,537 shares of company stock worth $6,538,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 146.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $46,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.