$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Thomson Reuters reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,874,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 31.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,819,000 after buying an additional 967,059 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,466,000 after buying an additional 51,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after buying an additional 293,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,162,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,879,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock opened at $84.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jason A. Gottlieb Sells 10,000 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Stock
Jason A. Gottlieb Sells 10,000 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Stock
El Pollo Loco Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
El Pollo Loco Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
TuanChe Raised to Buy at ValuEngine
TuanChe Raised to Buy at ValuEngine
Synovus Financial PT Raised to $31.00
Synovus Financial PT Raised to $31.00
Copper Mountain Mining Price Target Raised to $1.30 at CIBC
Copper Mountain Mining Price Target Raised to $1.30 at CIBC
$1.10 EPS Expected for Ameris Bancorp This Quarter
$1.10 EPS Expected for Ameris Bancorp This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report