$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Thomson Reuters reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,874,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 31.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,819,000 after buying an additional 967,059 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,466,000 after buying an additional 51,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after buying an additional 293,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,162,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,879,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock opened at $84.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

