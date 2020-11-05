JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,208.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L) (LON:JMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,208 ($15.78) and last traded at GBX 1,205.66 ($15.75), with a volume of 114776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,194 ($15.60).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,130.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,019.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L)’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L) Company Profile (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jason A. Gottlieb Sells 10,000 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Stock
Jason A. Gottlieb Sells 10,000 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Stock
El Pollo Loco Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
El Pollo Loco Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
TuanChe Raised to Buy at ValuEngine
TuanChe Raised to Buy at ValuEngine
Synovus Financial PT Raised to $31.00
Synovus Financial PT Raised to $31.00
Copper Mountain Mining Price Target Raised to $1.30 at CIBC
Copper Mountain Mining Price Target Raised to $1.30 at CIBC
$1.10 EPS Expected for Ameris Bancorp This Quarter
$1.10 EPS Expected for Ameris Bancorp This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report