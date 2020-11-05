THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Shares Gap Down to $1.15

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.06. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 7,174,231 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and a P/E ratio of -11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.56.

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

