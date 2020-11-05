PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Shares of PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.55. PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

