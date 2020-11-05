Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN.L) (LON:CNN) Shares Gap Down to $120.00

Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN.L) (LON:CNN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.00, but opened at $110.00. Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN.L) shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 14,968 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

About Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN.L) (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC operates as a property investment and development company in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

