Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.00. Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 587,039 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $138.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

