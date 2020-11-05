Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

SWKS opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,289.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,410 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

