Aseana Properties Limited (ASPL.L) (LON:ASPL) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Shares of Aseana Properties Limited (ASPL.L) (LON:ASPL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.31. Aseana Properties Limited (ASPL.L) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $721,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -12.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Aseana Properties Limited (ASPL.L) (LON:ASPL)

Aseana Properties Limited is a property development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and redevelopment of upscale residential, commercial, hospitality and healthcare projects in various cities of Malaysia and Vietnam. It invests in development projects at the pre-construction stage and also invests in projects in construction and newly completed projects.

