Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $170.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s previous close.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

SWKS opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,923,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after buying an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,959,000 after acquiring an additional 580,723 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 537.9% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 446,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,089,000 after acquiring an additional 376,500 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,223,000 after acquiring an additional 276,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 191,971 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

