TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 million, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

