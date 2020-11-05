Stuart Tison Sells 3,566 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Entegris stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $85.14.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
