Stuart Tison Sells 3,566 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Entegris stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $85.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

