Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Sells $295,982.24 in Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:PKG opened at $118.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $102.36.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

