Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV) Shares Gap Down to $46.50

Shares of Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.50, but opened at $42.00. Driver Group plc (DRV.L) shares last traded at $44.88, with a volume of 133,605 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

Driver Group plc (DRV.L) Company Profile (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services.

