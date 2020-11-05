Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $160.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

SWKS opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.76. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,410. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

