Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $174.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SWKS. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

SWKS opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.76. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,330.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,410. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 298.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

