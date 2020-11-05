SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $357.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $361.00 to $357.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $302.02 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,887.51 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,701 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 10,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

