Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Short Interest Update

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 367,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
OMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.
NASDAQ:OMP opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $301.26 million, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 2.69. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $18.89.
Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile
Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
