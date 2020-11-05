Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.
Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.45, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.42.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.
