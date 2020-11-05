Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.45, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.42.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.